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The Centre has directed the airlifting of 10 more CRPF companies from Chhattisgarh to deploy in Delhi to bolster security measures in view of the student protest underway, officials said on Friday. The CRPF headquarters has also postponed one of the training sessions of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) due to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, they added.
According to an official communication, the RAF personnel have to undergo training from July 27 to August 8 in Meerut. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said that orders have been issued to sanction only emergency leaves to its Delhi Metro unit as maximum manpower is required at the stations owing to the security situation in the Capital. According to officials, a security review meeting held in Delhi on Thursday required all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) units scheduled to be stationed in the Capital ahead of Independence Day to report early.
They said that about 150 CAPF companies will be deployed in Delhi over the next few days. A CAPF company has about 100 personnel. About 100 such companies are already in Delhi assisting the local police with law and order duties, officials said. As part of the enhanced deployment, a total of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies were airlifted from Chhattisgarh on Friday, they said.
Earlier this week, the Centre airlifted 20 CRPF companies from West Bengal to deploy in Delhi to oversee student protests being waged under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Followed close in its wake was the induction of three RAF units and several other CAPF units, such as the SSB, BSF, and ITBP.
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