Jantar Mantar stir: Training of RAF personnel postponed, 10 more CRPF companies for Capital

According to officials, a security review meeting held in Delhi on Thursday required all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) units scheduled to be stationed in the Capital ahead of Independence Day to report early. (Source: Express Archives)

The Centre has directed the airlifting of 10 more CRPF companies from Chhattisgarh to deploy in Delhi to bolster security measures in view of the student protest underway, officials said on Friday. The CRPF headquarters has also postponed one of the training sessions of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) due to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, they added.

According to an official communication, the RAF personnel have to undergo training from July 27 to August 8 in Meerut. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said that orders have been issued to sanction only emergency leaves to its Delhi Metro unit as maximum manpower is required at the stations owing to the security situation in the Capital. According to officials, a security review meeting held in Delhi on Thursday required all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) units scheduled to be stationed in the Capital ahead of Independence Day to report early.