Inside the Delhi Secretariat, a quiet corner now belongs to birds

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The sound of chirping birds may soon replace the usual hum at the Delhi Secretariat, where an unused space has been transformed into a dedicated bird shelter with mist systems, sprinklers and hanging toys to help feathered visitors beat the heatwave.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said injured birds recovering at the Chandni Chowk Bird Hospital will also be shifted to the newly developed aviary for care and rehabilitation.
The bird enclosure is located just a few steps from the entrance of the Delhi Secretariat, where the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats work from.
The aviary has been developed in an open space beneath a road ramp inside the Secretariat premises.
Covered with lush green plants and enclosed with a gold jhaali, the aviary has a blue-and-white painted ceiling designed to resemble the sky and clouds. Large pillars fitted with steel pipes have been installed with sprinklers and mist systems to keep the area cool.
The ceiling also has more than a dozen weaver nests, along with hanging plates and bottles which will be filled with grains, bread and water for the birds.
Concrete seating spaces and marble flooring installations have also been added, where visitors can sit and feed the birds.
On the idea behind the initiative, Singh said, “A group of people came to meet me a few months ago and said there were birds and space constraints at the Chandni Chowk hospital. I thought of this unused space that could be utilised. We consulted PWD officials and the place was revamped with aesthetic amenities.”
“Soon, recovered birds will be brought here and cared for. Once they are completely rehabilitated, they will fly away.
There will be no caging. The idea is to create a space where birds can come, sit, drink water and fly freely,” he added.
Officials said that depending on the response and outcome of the project, the government may consider developing similar facilities under flyovers and bridges across the city.
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