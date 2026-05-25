Inside the Delhi Secretariat, a quiet corner now belongs to birds

Covered with lush green plants and enclosed with a gold jhaali, the aviary has a blue-and-white painted ceiling designed to resemble the sky and clouds. (Express Photo)

The sound of chirping birds may soon replace the usual hum at the Delhi Secretariat, where an unused space has been transformed into a dedicated bird shelter with mist systems, sprinklers and hanging toys to help feathered visitors beat the heatwave.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said injured birds recovering at the Chandni Chowk Bird Hospital will also be shifted to the newly developed aviary for care and rehabilitation.

The bird enclosure is located just a few steps from the entrance of the Delhi Secretariat, where the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats work from.

The aviary has been developed in an open space beneath a road ramp inside the Secretariat premises.