Delhi: Second cancer patient who tested positive dies

Days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a 49-year-old man from UP’s Deoria suffering from astrocytoma (brain tumor) succumbed to the illness on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) for treatment, he was among three cancer patients who had tested positive for the virus and shifted to Rajiv Gandhi hospital. One of them, a 56-year-old man with gall bladder cancer, had died last week. The third patient is on ventilator support.

According to sources, the 49-year-old was admitted to DSCI on March 24 for palliative care. “He was operated earlier at another hospital but later faced some difficulties. He was admitted to our hospital on March 24,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Located in Northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, DSCI has turned into one of the main COVID-19 hotspots in the capital. So far, 31 people — including four patients and 25 healthcare workers — linked to the institute have tested positive, raising alarm bells in the health department. Two other people, the two-year-old son of a nursing officer and an attendant, have also tested positive.

The institute had tested 229 people, including staff and patients. Of these, 130 tested negative and results of 70 are awaited.

DSCI saw its first case on March 31 when a 34-year-old resident doctor from the department of preventive oncology contracted the virus.

The doctor was discharged on Sunday.

