Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Delhi sees season’s coldest night as temperature drops below normal

IMD attributes the dip in temperature to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas. Cold wave conditions are on the forecast for parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from December 24 to 27.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes the dip in temperature to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi recorded the coldest night of the season so far this winter with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3 degrees Celsius early on Friday, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

The city also saw a foggy morning with the visibility dropping to 200 m at Palam and Safdarjung at 8.30 am. Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan recorded dense fog early on Friday.

Delhi recorded a colder day as well on Thursday with the maximum temperature dropping to 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum temperature began to drop from Wednesday onwards, when a figure of 21.1 degrees was recorded, lower than the 24.7 degrees seen on Sunday.

While the minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 5 degrees till December 26, the maximum temperature is likely to drop further to around 19 degrees by December 25.

Don't miss |Advice from Delhi doctors on Covid fears: No need to panic, wear masks in public places, take booster dose

Dense fog remains on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday with the IMD issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for the day, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. A similar warning is in place for Sunday and Monday when moderate to dense fog is likely.

Fog conditions are likely to ease up next week with shallow to moderate fog on the forecast from December 27 to 29.

The IMD’s extended range forecast for the next two weeks indicates that minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of northwest India over the week from December 22 to 28. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 6 degrees from December 27 to 29.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:37:53 am
