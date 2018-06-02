Delhi: Sealing respite from third week of this month

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting suggestions and objections, which ends on May 9. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/Files) The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting suggestions and objections, which ends on May 9. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/Files)

Several markets in Delhi can get relief from sealing from the third week of this month as DDA is likely to amend the Master Plan. A senior DDA official said they have received several suggestions for the proposed amendment in Master Plan 2021, and will seek court intervention after June 9 to go ahead with the amendment process.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting suggestions and objections, which ends on May 9.

“The broad outline in the amendments is that in order to promote parking, the owner of the plot will be allowed to amalgamate plots up to maximum size of 1,000 square metre to provide additional parking on amalagamated plot. Such plot shall be entitled to 50% rebate on conversion charges,” the official said.

If there is no shopping centre in the vicinity, the local body may declare the area as a pedestrian shopping centre. Sealing, however, will continue in areas that don’t fall in the category of amended plans.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App