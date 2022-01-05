Delhi: SDMC to promote sports in villages; football training, sports complex on the anvil

Senior officials in the civic body said that the corporation would organise competitions in six months to develop sports talent among the students. (Representational)

To promote sports in villages of Delhi, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a project under which football training would be given to the youth.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the grassroots football training programme would begin in the Najafgarh Zone and applications have been invited for football coaches on contract basis. The SDMC is working on a plan to develop a sports complex, stadium and large playgrounds, he said.

He said that a sports cell has been formed which would start football training programmes in Karkarola, Jharoda, Pochanpur and Surhela in the Najafgarh zone.

After the successful implementation of this program, it would be replicated in other zones of the SDMC and other sports like cricket would also be included in it, he said.

The civic body is working on upgrading its stadiums and grounds in Madipur, Harinagar, Kakrola and Delhi Gate for the project, he said.