Delhi: SDMC steps up Covid preparedness, to provide month’s medicines to chronic disease patients

With the uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has stepped up its preparedness to control the spread of the virus.

The civic agency has set up separate registration counters, waiting rooms, queues for medical consultations, dedicated lab testing facilities, and counters for free distribution of medicines for suspected Covid-19 patients besides making people aware in its health centres.

“All SDMC hospitals and health centres have been asked to make proper arrangement of signages at premises of hospitals and health units. All medical officers, in-charges have been asked to ensure that health care staff health care workers could follow Covid related guidelines and norms,” said a senior South MCD official.

They have also been directed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines such as paracetamol, azithromycin, ORS, levocetirizine, cough medicines, pantocid, and essential items like PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitisers, liquid soaps, and pulse oximeters should also be stocked for the prevention and control of coronavirus, the official said.

The officials also said that it has been decided to provide one month’s medicine to patients with chronic diseases and those who don’t have Covid-19 in the hospitals and dispensaries.

The SDMC has also made it mandatory for patients visiting a flu clinic to get tested for body temperature with an infrared thermometer. The civic agency has appointed a nodal officer at each hospital to ensure sanitisation, infection prevention, and proper management of biomedical waste.

There are currently 96 health centres run by the corporation, including a Covid centre, colony hospitals, mother and child hospitals, and polyclinics and hospitals in Kalkaji and Tilak Nagar.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 5.10 per cent, taking the cumulative caseload to 18,83,075. With one more fatality reported, the death toll rose to 26,175. The number of active cases climbed to 5,716. The city had reported 1,607 Covid-19 infections and two fatalities at a positivity rate of 5.28 per cent on Friday.