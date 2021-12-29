Delhi: SDMC starts ‘Vikalp’ initiative against single-use plastic

To discourage the usage of single-use plastic bags, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started an initiative named ‘Vikalp’ in which shoppers can opt for cloth bags by paying Rs 20 at Vikalp stalls in markets. The money will be reimbursed after the bag is returned.

The South MCD has set up 22 such stalls in 14 markets including Green Park, Yusuf Sarai, Hauz Khas, SDA, Saket, Aurobindo Market, Greater Kailash, and Chitranjan Park Market.

A senior official of South MCD said that customers can return the bag at the Vikalp stall after using it and get a refund of the money. There is no time limit to return these bags and a person can return the bag at any of Vikalp stall

To increase awareness about the initiative SDMC Is pasting stickers of Vikalp stalls in markets.

“With the facility of cloth bags in a market, people will develop the habit of using cloth bags instead of plastic ones,” the official said.