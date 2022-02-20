Delhi: SDMC starts online portal for identification of vendors left out during survey

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started an online portal for the identification of street vendors left out in the survey of the Town Vending Committee (TVC).

A senior official of SDMC said that being a nodal corporation, the civic body has developed the portal which will ensure the identification and survey of these street vendors for all the three Corporations—South, North and East.

This portal would provide an opportunity to these street vendors to get them surveyed and identified by applying online on MCD’s website – https://mcdonline.nic.in/stvendor.

“Street vendors can apply through the portal without any physical survey and thereafter they will be included in the survey of Town Vending Committee (TVC),” the official said.

Such street vendors will have to log in on the MCD’s website and register their name and mobile number following which an OTP will be generated, he said.

Thereafter, the applicants will have to choose a street vendor site from the dashboard. After clicking on the site, the registration form will open. These details will be recorded at IDs of assistant commissioners of respective zones and empanelled agencies.

“Based on the information submitted, these empanelled agencies will conduct a survey and will submit a report to the concerned TVC. TVC will recommend to issue vending certificates on the fulfilment of all the eligibility conditions or formalities as per the rules,” said a senior official.

After the recommendations of TVC, the assistant commissioner of the respective zones will issue a vending certificate.

“Applicants will be able to view his or her status of the survey on the website after entering their registration number. The move will also help to take forward initiatives of the Digital India programme,” he said.