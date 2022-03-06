Delhi: SDMC starts Eco Mitra Park in Sarita Vihar, more theme-based parks in the offing

Beautiful artworks made from old tyres, bottles, unused items adorn Eco Mitra Park in South Delhi’s Sarita Vihar started by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The environment-friendly park has been developed by SDMC in association with a trust.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Through the initiative, SDMC has been promoting the principle of 3R which is refuse, reuse and recycle as beautiful artworks have been made from old tyres, bottles, unused items at this park,” said a senior SDMC official.

The official said that the park is also aimed at making people aware and encouraging them to do waste segregation, home composting and use cloth bags for shopping and recycled products.

Senior officials in the corporation said that the civic body is fast moving towards concept parks and in future, most of the parks would be on some theme.

For instance, SDMC is developing Shaheedi Park at ITO on the ‘Waste to Art’ concept.

SDMC will establish replicas of 11 Heroes of the Freedom Movement in Shaheedi Park, which will be spread over 4.5-acre land. Scrap materials available at various SDMC stores will be used to make replicas of Freedom Fighters, he said.

“The motive behind the development of Shaheedi Park is to make people aware of the glorious history of our country, the struggle and sacrifice of our freedom fighters to make India an independent nation,” he said.

He said that the park at ITO would be inaugurated in a year’s time.

It will have sculptures of Chanakya, Chandragupta Maurya, Ashoka, Vikramaditya, Samudragupta and those from the Vijaynagar empire. There will be also the depiction of the Battle of Haldi Ghati, the Maratha empire, the Sikh empire, the 1857 rebellion, the Home Rule Movement, Simon Commission, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, and the Kakori conspiracy through waste to art.

Sculptures of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and galleries of tribal revolt will be also made through this art.