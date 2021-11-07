Delhi: SDMC sets up 15-bed dengue treatment facility at Tilak Nagar

To control mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up a 15-bed treatment facility at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital.

The facility has ICU support and will be available 24 hours for patients suffering from vector-borne diseases, said a senior south civic body official.

The arrangements have been made considering the spike in vector-borne diseases. As many as 1,537 cases have been reported in October, including six deaths. This is the highest number of dengue deaths since 2017, when 10 deaths were reported.

Till November 5, suspected dengue patients have received treatment at Tilak Nagar Hospital. Dengue patients requiring admission are being treated with intravenous fluid administration and other supportive treatment, he said.