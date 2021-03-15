Delhi: SDMC readies 18 e-charging stations

The process of setting up electric charging stations has been started by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, with 18 such stations being readied in Greater Kailash, Aurobindo Place, Nehru Place and South Extension Part II. Around 180 more such stations are coming up in other areas of South Delhi.

Prem Shankar Jha, Deputy Commissioner, SDMC, said the target is to set up the charging stations by August 15.

They are being set up by public sector firms such as Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), both Government of India enterprises, he said.

“EESL is setting up stations at 43 places, out of which 18 have been readied, and BECIL will put up 20 stations. Telecommunications Consultants India Limited is looking to set up 50 stations, for which they have applied. We are exploring locations,” he said.

The North and East MCDs have also planned 127 and 93 such stations in their respective jurisdictions.