SDMC opens two quarantine centres, 12 out of 107 beds with oxygen support

Workers carrying Oxygen cylinder inside temporarily converted isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at CWG Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Tuesday opened two quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients: a 50-bed facility at the PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji, which will have 6 beds with oxygen supply, and another at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital, with 57-beds, of which 6 will provide oxygen support.

The quarantine centre will be opened to the public from Tuesday onwards.

“The main problem in Delhi is that there is no oxygen supply, and it is difficult to get it. Oxygen will be made available to patients here,” mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh told The Indian Express.

“We have oximeters, thermometers, and exhaust fans — all the necessary equipment at the centre for COVID-19 patients,” she added.

On April 16, Hindu Rao hospital, which comes under the North MCD, allotted 200 beds and 10 ventilator beds for COVID-19 patients. On Monday, mayor Jai Prakash of the NDMC said that if provided with oxygen supply by the Delhi government, they can convert Balak Ram Hospital – with its 100 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients – and 51 polyclinics and various schools to Covid care centres, to augment the beds available in Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi recorded the highest number of fatalities at 240, even as the number of COVID-19 cases detected on the day remained high at 23,686.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the lack of adequate oxygen supply, the Delhi government appointed special officers to monitor the situation. As per the guidelines, each officer will submit a report daily to the health department.

The total number of people vaccinated at the 55 centres operated by the SDMC stands, as of Monday, at 1,31,388. Even as Delhi enters a lockdown for a week, vaccination centres will remain open to the public.

The SDMC is also continuously conducting disinfection using sodium hypochlorite solution at the micro-containment zones and marketplaces.