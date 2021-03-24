Delhi: SDMC proposes hike in surface parking rates

There are multi-level parkings in Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Munirka, Rajouri Garden and New Friends Colony.

Delhi residents could end up paying more for parking by the roadside if there is a multi-level or puzzle parking within a 500 metre radius.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation tabled a proposal to increase the rate from Rs 20 per hour (maximum Rs 100) to Rs 60 per hour (maximum Rs 300). Officials said this was important because people had a tendency to use surface level parking spaces, and multi-level parkings are underutilised. The former leads to congestion, they said.

A report prepared by the South MCD, placed for discussion in the house on Monday, said a recent inspection found that tower type multi-level parking facility at Green Park Metro station — which has a capacity for 136 cars — is underutilised by 60-70%.

The report pointed to a higher private car usage after Covid-19, illegal parking near the site, and availability of equally priced authorised parking at Yusuf Sarai market, which is more convenient for shoppers. The corporation said the parking rate at Yusuf Sarai market should be raised from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per hour.

The move, however, faced opposition. When SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the step will have to be taken some day, even if 5 years down the line, Greater Kailash councillor and standing committee member Shikha Rai said it should be done five years later. “We can remove surface parking nearby altogether if we want, but not increase the rates,”

The proposal has been postponed and will be brought for discussion again in the next meet, likely to be held in April.