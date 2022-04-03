Delhi: SDMC property tax collection at an all-time high of over Rs 1,000 crore

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)’s property tax collection hit an all-time high as it collected Rs 1,075 crore during the financial year 2021-22, said an official.

Joint assessor and collector Radha Krishan, who heads the property tax department, said that it was possible as the corporation collected the tax from the 4.60 lakh properties under its jurisdiction.

Krishan said it was made possible as the department, through constant survey, brought more properties under the tax net resulting in an increased amount collected. The department conducted an inspection of commercial properties to evaluate the exact amount of tax and served notices to big defaulters for the payment of outstanding dues of property tax, he added.

The department also pursued the matter of outstanding dues of government properties and buildings and followed them with the officials concerned to get the due amount.

The SDMC had collected 823.61 crore against the target of Rs 1,100 crore in the financial year 2019-20. Subsequently, it had collected Rs 943.14 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that to increase the number of taxpayers and to ensure payment of outstanding dues, the property tax department along with local RWAs organised camps in all four zones.

“Through these camps, people were motivated to pay their property tax on time and avail benefits of the amnesty scheme (if applicable). Through the camp, taxpayers were facilitated so they could file PTR without any hassle,” said Bharti.

He said apart from collecting the highest ever amount of property tax in year 2021-22, the SDMC was also able to raise Rs 917 crore as transfer duty, which is also the all-time highest.

If both figures are combined, it stands to about Rs 2,000 crore.

In the financial year 2018-19, the SDMC earned Rs 637.99 crore as transfer duty, in 2019-20, it earned Rs 751.57 crore and in the year 2020-21, a total of Rs 563.65 crore was received as transfer duty.