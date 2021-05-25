Delhi: SDMC opens Covid care centre in Kalkaji

At an isolation centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a Covid Health Care Centre at Poornima Sethi Hospital in Kalkaji. Inauguration of the facility was done by MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the presence of Commissioner SDMC Gyanesh Bharti.

The centre will provide medical facilities to Covid positive patients having mild and moderate symptoms. It was originally to have 25 beds, but was increased to a 50-bed facility located on the ground and first floors of the hospital building.

“Initially, 25 beds will be made available for patients and the remaining beds are likely to be added in the coming days. Patients referred through proper channels will be admitted at this newly inaugurated centre,” Ramesh Bidhuri said.

Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the civic agency has made arrangements of 12 oxygen cylinders and 14 oxygen concentrators at this centre, hence, patients are unlikely to face oxygen shortage.

The centre will run with a tie up with the Delhi government’s LNJP Hospital, and patients shall be referred to the hospital if their symptoms become severe.

The SDMC has deployed a team of doctors, health care workers, safai karmcharis and other required staff.

The civic agency will bear the entire cost as it will look after upkeep and maintenance of the Covid Health Care Centre. “Arrangements for food for Covid patients, medical support, including medicines and other necessary items, etc will be made available by the civic agency,” Commissioner Bharti said.