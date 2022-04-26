Delhi: SDMC mayor orders probe into Satya Niketan building collapse

The mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mukesh Suryan has ordered a probe into the building collapse at Satya Niketan Monday that killed two labourers and injured four others. Suryan said that the corporation’s commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Suryan said that the corporation had completed whatever process it takes to stop the illegal construction. “In such a situation, if an accident has happened, we will get it investigated. If found guilty, action will be taken against him. No one will be spared,” he said.

According to the police, the terrace of the three-storey house under renovation collapsed at around 1.15 pm trapping the six workers. The men were stuck for hours as multiple teams of the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force worked to remove the debris and rescue them. The men—Aslam (17), Bilal (40), Sarfaraz (25), Naseem (35), Mushahid (19) and Firdaus, whose age could not be verified—were rescued and taken to hospitals. Officials said Naseem and Bilal succumbed to their injuries at AIIMS.

The SDMC said that they had booked the property for unauthorised construction. In a notice issued to the property on March 31, the SDMC said that the construction was being undertaken without necessary permissions. The letter said that if the construction is not stopped immediately then further action would be taken without any intimation. The letter also asked the owner that he needs to specify within three days why the unauthorised construction should not be demolished. “If you do not appear then it would be conceded that you have nothing to say in your defence and action could be taken,” said the notice.

The notice stated that unauthorised construction was in the shape of the erection of new columns and changing of internal walls in the old and existing building from the ground to the third floor. In another letter on April 11 to the station house office, the assistant engineer (Building South zone) had demanded a police intervention in it. The letter said, “In an order by the commissioner, directing any person to stop the construction of buildings or execution of any work is not complied with, the commissioner may require any police officer to remove such person and all his workmen and assistants from the premises or to seize any construction material.”

The assistant engineer requested that action may be taken and the unauthorised construction be stopped immediately, workmen present on the premises removed and construction material seized. The assistant engineer also asked the police to issue suitable instructions to patrolling officers to not allow any further construction, especially during holidays or during off-hours.