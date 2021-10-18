Delhi: SDMC installs oxygen plant at Nehru Nagar hospital anticipating Covid-19 third wave

In preparation for a possible third Covid-19 wave, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has installed a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant at Chest Clinic and TB hospital, Nehru Nagar in South Delhi.

This is the third PSA oxygen plant installed by the civic body this month, following the ones at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital and Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital in Kalkaji inaugurated last week.

Standing committee chairperson B K Oberoi said that SDMC installed the plant in collaboration with Rotary Club and PHD family welfare foundation.

“This plant can generate oxygen at approx 350 litres per minute. It will provide oxygen to 40 bedded Covid wards and on normal days it will provide oxygen to tuberculosis and other lung-disease patients.”

Chairman, central zone, Rajpal Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an initiative to set up PSA oxygen plants across the country from PM Cares Fund to avoid oxygen shortage in a possible third wave of Covid-19.