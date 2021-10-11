South Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals get PSA oxygen plants

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation started two pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital and Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital in Kalkaji, said South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan.

Suryan said that the initiative to set up PSA oxygen plants across the country from PM Cares Fund was taken to avoid a repeat of oxygen crisis in the event of another Covid-19 wave.

He said that nearly Rs 88 lakh has been incurred in setting up both the plants and each plant has the capacity to generate 400 litres of oxygen per minute.

Both the plants will ensure oxygen supply to a 50-bed Covid ward and 10-bed ICU at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital, he said.