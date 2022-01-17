Delhi: SDMC releases helpline numbers for biomedical waste collection from houses of Covid-19 patients

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan has announced helpline numbers for collecting biomedical waste from the houses of Covid-19 patients.

Helpline numbers released for all four zones are – 01140988800 (South Zone), 01149506548 (West Zone), 7290041009 (Central Zone) and 8010863863 (Nazafgarh Zone).

Suryan said that people living in the SDMC area should not dispose of biomedical waste along with normal waste as it may lead to the spread of Covid-19 infection. He appealed to families of Covid patients to dial helpline numbers for the collection of waste from their homes.

The SDMC has deployed auto-tippers in all 104 wards to lift biomedical waste, he said. These vehicles will collect biomedical waste from the houses of Covid positive patients and will transport it to Okhla waste-to-energy plant for proper disposal.