Delhi: SDMC fixes Rs 100 as entry fee for Bharat Darshan park

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has fixed Rs 100 as the ticket price for visiting Bharat Darshan in West Delhi Janakpuri. One of the biggest parks in Delhi and spread over 8.5 acres, it was thrown open for visitors on Saturday.

Senior citizens will have to pay Rs 50, while children (aged between 3 and 12 years) will be charged Rs 59, a senior SDMC official said. For kids below three years, entry is free. The corporation would not be charging money from municipal students.

During the evening hours, the complex and monuments will be lit with decorative lights, he said.

The waste-to-art park readied in West Delhi Punjabi Bagh has replicas of 17 monuments using scrap material.

It features replicas of monuments like the Konark temple, Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal, Sanchi Stupa and Nalanda University, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Junagarh Fort.

The theme of Bharat Darshan Park would be ‘Unity in Diversity’ displayed through iconic monuments and its lighting, said Standing committee chairperson BK Oberoi.

He said the park has features like smart illumination for all the monument replicas, a walking track of 1.5 km, children play area, landscaped waterfalls, fountains, ponds, amphitheaters for cultural events.