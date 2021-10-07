SDMC begins survey on encroachment near ITO graveyard

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a survey after the High Court recently asked the civic body to explain why unauthorised construction and encroachment were allowed to come up in and around a graveyard at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO.

A team of SDMC officials along with Delhi government staff carried the inspection Wednesday and would soon prepare a report, said officials in SDMC.

Sources said that the civic body conducted the inspection as the court had asked to furnish an affidavit explaining why the unauthorised construction and encroachment were allowed to come up in the first place and fix responsibility upon the officers, who may be found derelict in their duties.

The high court had said the photographs placed on record showed encroachment upon public paths and Delhi Waqf Board land and it would be imperative to ascertain as to how the unauthorised construction and encroachment were allowed to come up in the first place.

Justice Najmi Waziri issued notices to the Delhi government, SDMC and Delhi Waqf Board on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for allegedly not complying with the Delhi High Court’s division bench order which had directed the authorities to look into the grievances ventilated by petitioner Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and decide the representation as per law.

The high court had on July 16, said if any encroachment is found at the graveyard by the authorities, the decision shall be taken after giving adequate hearing to owners or occupiers of the premises and it shall be removed as per law.

The petition filed by Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, through advocate Hemant Choudhary, has sought the removal or sealing of encroachment in the form of unauthorised construction over public land at the graveyard here, which is maintained by the Delhi Waqf Board.

The petitioner said its repeated representations to the authorities, in particular to the SDMC, have yielded no results.