Delhi to conduct first screening test for non-radiologists to perform ultrasound in March

After being under legal quagmire for years, the Delhi government will conduct the first screening test for sonologists in late March or early April this year. Passing the screening test will allow medical graduates and medical practitioners, who haven’t specialised in radiology, to perform ultrasounds as mandated by the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act that makes it illegal to determine the sex of a foetus and perform sex-selective abortion.

The act allows only those who have completed their MD in radiology to conduct ultrasound tests on pregnant women. Graduates and doctors from other specialities such as gynaecology may also conduct the ultrasound but only after completing a six-month training course.

Without such a training course in Delhi, so far doctors have been working as sonologists on the basis of one year of experience under a radiologist. The first screening test will be for these 300 or 400 such practitioners. The examination will be conducted by the Indraprastha University in collaboration with the Delhi government. “Yes, we are working on it and we will start it shortly,” said Dr Mahesh Verma, the vice-chancellor of Indraprastha University.

If the practitioners fail to pass the test in three attempts, they will be required to undergo the six-month training. The Delhi government has identified and accredited 19 ultrasound centres in the government and private sectors where the six-month training can be undertaken. These institutes will also open up the training course for anyone who has completed their MBBS and wants to work as sonologist.

“We have asked these institutes to inform us whether they can conduct one session a year or two and how many students they can train in one go. After receiving this information, we will be able to advertise these seats for any MBBS graduate who wishes to work as a sonologist,” an official from Delhi’s health department said.

The test has to be completed by this June. The amended rules for the six-month training course, notified in the gazette in 2020, states the first screening test has to be conducted within two years of notification. The two year period comes to an end on June 2022.