Delhi: Scooter skids on caved-in road, man dies of head injuries

A 29-year-old man died of severe head injuries after his scooter skidded on a road in Vasant Kunj, a portion of which had caved in following heavy rain last weekend.

Police said the incident took place at Rajokri village road on July 20.

The victim, Kapil Dev, was riding his scooter when it skid due to the gap in the road. He fell off the two-wheeler and sustained injuries to his head.

Police said they received information about the accident around 9 pm on Monday.

Dev was found lying on the road near his scooter, with blood gushing from his head.

He rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Sachin Kumar, who called the PCR van, said, “I was driving back home when I saw a man lying on the road. I thought he slipped because there was a lot of water on the road, but then I saw that a small part of the road had caved in. I rushed to help the man; he was lying unconscious. I called police and the ambulance immediately.”

Since police couldn’t find an eyewitness to the incident, a case was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station against unknown persons under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (culpable homicide).

In the FIR registered on July 21, police said, “The ASI tried to look for an eyewitness at the hospital and the spot but couldn’t find one. On the basis of the probe, the man died in an accident.” Following investigation, police found that the man didn’t hit any other vehicle and fell due to the gap in the road. Further investigation is underway.

Police said Dev worked at a shop in Udyog Vihar and was on his way home when the incident took place. He is survived by his wife and their two children, who live in an apartment in Rajokri.

