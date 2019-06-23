Delhi: Science tutor kills wife, 3 minor children

A science tutor allegedly killed his wife and three children by slashing their necks using a grinding wheel in Mehrauli in the early hours of Saturday. Police said the accused, Upender Shukla (35), has been arrested. According to police, the crime took place when the victims, Upender’s wife Archana (34) and their three children — a five-year-old boy, a two-month old girl and a seven-year-old girl — were inside the bedroom of their fourth-floor home.

Shukla’s mother was present in the house at the time.

Piyush, who stays on the third floor of the same building, told The Indian Express: “Shukla’s mother came to my house in a panic, saying she wasn’t able to open the bedroom door. I went with her to her house and saw blood coming out from underneath the door. I knocked on the door several times, but nobody answered. I then pushed the door harder and it opened. I saw four people on the floor with their necks slashed. Shukla was sitting on his bed and he didn’t say a word. He was looking at the bodies.”

Police claimed Shukla has told them he and his wife “were unwell and didn’t know how to take care of the children”.

“We received a call about the incident in the morning. We rushed to the spot and saw the four bodies in a pool of blood, and the man next to them. We took them to AIIMS where the doctor declared all of them dead. The accused was arrested on the spot and his mother was admitted to the hospital,” said a police officer.

Police said the post-mortem examinations were pending as no family member had come to claim the bodies so far. Police claimed they had found a letter written by the accused where he spoke about being depressed.

According to police, Shukla taught chemistry and physics to school students in the locality. Deepak Agrawal, a shopkeeper nearby, said, “I opened my shop at 6 am and soon afterwards, Piyush came and said Shukla had killed his family. I was shocked — just yesterday, he had visited my shop to buy milk and biscuits.”