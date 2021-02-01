Delhi schools to start parent outreach programme

There are 1,700 pvt schools which conduct admissions as per education dept norms.

Schools run by the Delhi government have been instructed to begin a “Parent Outreach Programme” to keep parents of students in touch with their school management committees (SMCs).

This exercise has been ordered after a report on the Delhi government’s education interventions by the Boston Consulting Group found that 63% parents of students were not aware of SMCs, which are supposed to function as a bridge between parent communities and schools.

Each school has 16 SMC members, and each of them have been instructed to reach out to up to 50 students of their school who reside in the same locality as them. In schools with large numbers of students, SMCs have been asked to engage other parents as ‘Shiksha Mitras’ to help with the outreach.

“SMC members and School mitra will be in touch with the parents on an ongoing basis either telephonically or by home visits and face-to-face conversations. In the current pandemic, outreach may be telephonic, but in post-pandemic situation, the SMC members and School mitra should be encouraged to have face-to-face interaction with parents via home visits or community meetings. The SMC member/School mitra should try and speak to each parent at least once a month,” states a circular to schools in this regard.