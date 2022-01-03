Delhi schools to report on status of vaccinated students every day

Schools in Delhi have been directed to play a central role in the vaccination of eligible children from Monday, and will have to share the vaccination status of students with the education department every day by 4 pm.

Covid vaccination for children between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin from Monday in 159 government centres and 16 private centres. Around 60 schools run by the MCDs, government, New Delhi Municipal Council and cantonment board will be functioning as vaccination centres for this age group.

Schools will also be permitted to request temporary vaccination camps to be held on their premises for students. Several school administrators said they would prefer that vaccination of their students be carried out in this manner.

A circular by the education department to the heads of schools said, “Directorate of Education is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard students studying in schools of DoE. Keeping in view the recent global surge of Covid cases, and detection of

Omicron variant which has been categorised as a variant of concern, it is imperative that DoE ensures all government/ government-aided/private-unaided school students aged 15 to 18 years… get vaccinated on immediate basis.”

The class teachers of relevant sections have been put in charge of informing parents to take their children to the nearest centre.

“In addition, if the school is not a Covid vaccination centre, but a temporary camp to vaccinate students of this age group is required, the head of the school will get in touch with the District Immunisation Officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending on the number of children to be vaccinated. The children can be informed and mobilised on the designated days,” read the circular.

These camps can also be expanded to private schools if more than 500 children are willing to get vaccinated.

At Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Sector 21 Rohini, 1,600 students are eligible for vaccination. “There are even some class VIII children who are in the eligible age group. We have put audio clips in the WhatsApp groups with parents to encourage them to get their children vaccinated. One of the designated vaccination sites is near our school but we would prefer to get our students vaccinated here

itself. Each class can be divided into groups of 50 and be vaccinated in batches and it shouldn’t take more than four days,” said the head of school, Sukhbir Singh Yadav.

P D Sharma, head of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi, said school is the “safest place” for children to get vaccinated. “In my school, there are 1,115 eligible children. School is the safest place for them to be vaccinated in an organised way and the best way for us to reach all of them. It would be ideal if there could be at least one dedicated school as a vaccination centre in each cluster of 7-10 schools, and we can make a phase-wise plan to complete vaccination for all,” he said.