Delhi schools to remain shut for all classes in new session

A MCD school at Trilok Puri in East Delhi wears a deserted look amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Schools in Delhi are not permitted to call students of any grade for offline classes for the new academic session 2021-2022, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education directed through an order on Thursday.

In January, schools in Delhi had been permitted to allow students of classes X and XII to attend physical classes to prepare for their upcoming board examinations and do their practicals. Subsequently, students of classes IX and XI were also permitted to return to school to prepare for and write their annual examinations.

However, the DoE clarified on Thursday that this re-opening was only permitted to conduct activities related to the 2020-2021 academic year, and not the new academic year beginning now. This means that students who have been newly promoted to classes IX, X and XII cannot be called to school for classes in their new grade.

“… students of any class should not be called physically in school for the Academic session 2021-2022 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from 1st April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the Academic Session 2021-22,” the order read.

The order also stated that students of classes IX to XII in 2020-2021 may be called to school “only for providing academic guidance and support… following the Standard Operating Procedure for Covid safety and with the consent of parents.”