No let-up in pollution: Delhi’s schools to remain closed; Govt, MCD employees to work from home

Schools in Delhi will remain shut, and officials working in the state government and corporations will continue to work from home as air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ range on Sunday.

Construction activities, however, are expected to resume from Monday as the order issued by the state environment department remained silent on the status of the earlier ban, which was in force till Sunday. Only trucks carrying essential items will be allowed to enter city limits, said the order.

The Commission for Air Quality in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had ordered closure of these activities till November 21 in an earlier order.

Following instructions from the Department of Environment and Forests owing to the high air pollution levels in the city, the Directorate on November 14 had directed that all schools in the city be closed till November 20. On Sunday, it notified that this closure will continue to be in force “till further orders”.

“However, online teaching-learning activities and examinations for Board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier,” the circular states.

The Delhi government had allowed classes for all students to begin on November 1 at 50% capacity after a year and a half of remaining shut because of the pandemic. Consent from parents was mandatory. Many private schools have still not reopened as parents were not keen on sending their children.

The CAQM had also ordered the closure of colleges, educational/ coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes, and libraries.

Since the environment department order has not specifically ordered colleges and other institutes to remain closed, they are expected to reopen.

“Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except trucks carrying essential commodities, till 26th November, 2021 subject to further review for extension of this date. All offices of Government of Delhi / Autonomous Bodies/ Corporations shall remain closed till 26th November, 2021 except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency Service, District Administration… All private offices / establishments are advised to allow their staff to work from home, so as to ensure least vehicular movement on the roads till 26th November, 2021,” the order states.

Over the next few days, air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category, and is then expected to fall into the ‘very poor’ category again later in the week.