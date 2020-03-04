Delhi Schools to identify students who lost books, uniforms

Many schools in Northeast Delhi were vandalised and set on fire during the riots. Many schools in Northeast Delhi were vandalised and set on fire during the riots.

Amid examination season, schools in Northeast Delhi have begun the process of restoring study material and uniforms to students, which were lost to the ravages of last week’s violence .

Students of Classes X and XII were in the midst of their CBSE board exams, while students of other classes were taking their internal exams when the violence broke out. While board exams resumed Monday, internal examinations have been put on hold till March 7.

Anticipating that the pressure of examination season is likely to add to their difficulties, the Directorate of Education issued directions to schools to provide essential study supplies to affected students so “they may resume their studies properly and appear in exams with confidence”. Additionally, students of the region may also sit for their exams out of uniform for this month, if required.

Instructions have been issued to heads of all schools — government and private — to identify and list students who have lost their books, stationery or uniforms in the violence.

“Heads of schools and teachers know all their students well and have databases on them. They will contact them to find who all have been affected. NGOs are also working with the Delhi government to give relief. We are collaborating with them to identify such children,” said education director Binay Bhushan.

The schools have been asked to try to use resources like their existing stock, libraries, stocks of neighbouring schools and the School Management Committees to provide these material to the children.

However, Bhushan said the department is in talks with the SDM to assist those schools which may not be in a position to do so, and that the department has asked damaged schools to submit their requirements for repair work.

All government and government-aided schools have also been instructed to hold special parent-teacher meetings on Wednesday and Thursday so that “schools and parents come together to support each other to come out of this painful situation”.

New exam schedules, the steps ahead for students who have missed their board exams and restoring lost study material to students are among the issues that will be discussed in these meetings.

