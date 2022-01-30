Therapy for disabled children to resume in Delhi govt schools next week

Children with disabilities in government schools can start going for face-to-face therapy from next week even as schools remain closed across the national capital.

In August last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had launched the first phase of 14 resource centres in government schools which provide facilities such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and behaviour modification for children with special needs studying in government schools. When schools shut due to the Covid surge, such services stopped for these children.

A recent directive by the Education Department to schools states that though the therapy takes place in educational institutions, it qualifies as a “para-medical” activity and hence may be resumed from February 3.

As of now, there is no tentative date for the re-opening of schools. The last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to defer discussions on the matter to the next meeting, though Sisodia had publicly stated that he believes schools need to open on priority.