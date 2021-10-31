As Delhi schools reopen tomorrow, North MCD takes a cautious route: PTMs for two weeks, focus on happiness classes

Away from school for more than 19 months, primary school children studying in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation are going to be eased back into school with parent-teacher meetings starting Monday.

There are more than 700 schools run by the North MCD which cater to the learning needs of children from classes I to V, after which they are transferred to partnered Delhi government schools. Since these schools only have primary classes, they have not been open to their students since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

With schools across Delhi preparing to welcome back children of all grades from Monday, these schools have been directed to ease parents and students into the return with phased parent-teacher meetings till November 15 and to “ensure 100% participation” of parents in these.

Students can only attend school after parents submit their consent and collecting this is part of the agenda of these meetings.

“We have to make parents aware of all the rules and regulations which will be in place to ensure social distancing and to maintain 50% capacity in school. We also have to tell them about what they need to do from their end by explaining to their children to be careful, bathing them and washing their clothes after they attend school and so on. Small children have had their learning affected a lot by the school closure. Their parents go out to work while in most cases there is just one phone in the family. I think we will have to start from zero with them, and we have to tell parents also about how they can support this recovery,” said the teacher teaching class I in an MCD school.

According to an official order from the corporation’s education director, “Counselling of all students is to be done by all teachers so that students may cope up with the school environment”.

The office order further states that for the first 100 days, the focus is to be on foundational literacy and numeracy through Mission Buniyaad and on the Happiness Curriculum classes. Weekly assessments for basic numeracy and literacy will be conducted and recorded.