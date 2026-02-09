Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails in Punjabi; massive search underway 

More than a dozen schools in Delhi, including DPS and Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, received bomb threat emails prompting authorities to conduct checks in the premises Monday morning. The police said they have not found anything suspicious so far.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they received calls from around 10 schools between 8.33 am and 9.17 am. Fire tenders, along with teams from the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and Dog Squad, were sent to the respective schools, and searches were conducted.

The police said the emails, sent via Gmail, were written in Punjabi and were suspected to have been sent via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).