Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails in Punjabi; massive search underway 

On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. 

Written by: Alok Singh
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Police say no suspicious objects have been found so far.More than a dozen Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Monday morning.
Make us preferred source on Google

More than a dozen schools in Delhi, including DPS and Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, received bomb threat emails prompting authorities to conduct checks in the premises Monday morning. The police said they have not found anything suspicious so far.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they received calls from around 10 schools between 8.33 am and 9.17 am. Fire tenders, along with teams from the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and Dog Squad, were sent to the respective schools, and searches were conducted.

The police said the emails, sent via Gmail, were written in Punjabi and were suspected to have been sent via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Meanwhile, the schools sent messages to parents about the threat to avoid panic.

A message sent from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya stated, “This morning, the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have been immediately informed, and the bomb squad is conducting a thorough inspection of the entire campus. All students have been evacuated safely.”

“Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols are being followed. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed. We appreciate your trust, cooperation, and understanding as we work to ensure a safe and secure environment for all our students,” it added.

On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. Most earlier email threats remain unsolved by the police.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement