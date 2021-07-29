Delhi schools prepare for parent outreach programmes to roll out soon

The parent outreach programme of the Delhi government’s education department is to start finding its feet with the ongoing orientation programmes of School Management Committees of government schools.

The SMC parent outreach programme became a matter of high priority to the education department after a study by Boston Consulting Group early this year found that 63 per cent parents of government school students are not aware of SMC, which are supposed to be the bridges between parent communities and schools through which parents can reach the school management and vice-versa.

The parent outreach programme is meant to structure the relationship and communication between SMCs and parents by allotting up to 50 students to each SMC member for regular engagement and communication for at least one academic year. Schools may also recruit Shiksha mitras for the purpose.

The implementation had also been put on hold because of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 second wave.

While this has been carried out on a pilot basis in some schools so far, now the SCERT is conducting orientation and training programes for all SMC members of schools across Delhi, with the central SMC team hoping to finalize the roll-out of the programme soon.