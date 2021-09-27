Delhi: Schools of Specialized Excellence begin today

The Delhi government’s new Schools of Specialized Excellence open their doors to their new students from today (Monday). Their ‘Foundation Day’ celebration is to be held today along with an orientation for the new students.

These 20 new schools had received 26,687 applications in their first cycle of admissions and 14,245 had appeared for the special aptitude test. Of these, 2,794 students were selected to be the first batch of students.

In the 8 STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) schools, 960 students have been offered admission in Class 9 and 814 in Class 11. There are 5 schools each in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, in which 420 and 600 students have been selected respectively.

These schools are affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education and International Baccalaureate curriculum will be taught in them. They have been set up by converting the existing Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas and Schools of Excellence.