Delhi: Admissions to Schools of Specialised Excellence to begin from March 15

Admission tests for 31 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs), including an Armed Forces Preparatory School, for the 2022-2023 session will be conducted from March 15 onwards.

Last year, the first batch of students had been admitted to 20 of the Delhi government’s new SOSEs, each specialising either in STEM, Humanities, ‘High- End 21st Century Skills’, or in Performing and Visual Arts.

This year, 10 new SOSEs are being introduced — 4 STEM, 2 Humanities, 2 High-End 21st Century Skills and 2 Performing & Visual Arts — and one Armed Forces Preparatory School will also be operational in Jharoda Kalan.

According to government representatives, the Armed Forces Preparatory School will be a residential school with a 14-acre campus where “along with studies, students will be provided rigorous training to prepare them for joining Indian armed forces.”

These schools are affiliated to the new Delhi Board of School Education in partnership with the International Baccalaureate. According to government representatives, they also have partnerships with other institutes including the Australian Council for Educational Research, Boston Consulting Group, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Vidyamandir Classes, National School of Drama (NSD), Global Music Institute, Lend-a-Hand India, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Aptitude tests for admission will be conducted from March 15 to March 30, and admission forms have been released online and will be available till February 28. Students are admitted to class IX for five types of schools and for class XI as well for the STEM schools and the Arms Forces Preparatory school.

At least 50% of seats in these schools are reserved for students from the Delhi government and government-aided schools.