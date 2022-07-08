No detention policy to continue at Delhi’s schools for this academic year

The no detention policy will continue to be in place in Delhi for the ongoing academic year, and students of classes I to VIII who appear in all their mid-term and annual examinations will be automatically promoted to the next grade.

The promotion policy for the 2022-2023 academic session for all schools in Delhi has been issued by the Directorate of Education. The no-detention policy will continue to remain in place for this year despite the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011 being amended last month to allow for a policy to detain students in their grade to be put in place.

“Since the session has already begun, it will not be implemented midway for students. It is likely to be introduced in the 2023-2024 academic session,” an education department official stated.

For classes I to VIII, a mid-term and an annual examination will be held and students who appear in all subjects in both exams will be declared ‘promoted’. Students who appear in one or more subjects but remain absent from the rest in any of the exams will be promoted provisionally, with the condition “to appear in mid-term or annual exam”. Students who remain absent in all subjects in both exams will be placed in the category “withheld due to long absence”.