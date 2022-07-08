scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

No detention policy to continue at Delhi’s schools for this academic year

The promotion policy for the 2022-2023 academic session for all schools in Delhi has been issued by the Directorate of Education.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 7:33:15 pm
The no-detention policy will continue to remain in place for this year despite the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011 being amended last month to allow for a policy to detain students in their grade to be put in place. (File)

The no detention policy will continue to be in place in Delhi for the ongoing academic year, and students of classes I to VIII who appear in all their mid-term and annual examinations will be automatically promoted to the next grade.

The promotion policy for the 2022-2023 academic session for all schools in Delhi has been issued by the Directorate of Education. The no-detention policy will continue to remain in place for this year despite the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011 being amended last month to allow for a policy to detain students in their grade to be put in place.

“Since the session has already begun, it will not be implemented midway for students. It is likely to be introduced in the 2023-2024 academic session,” an education department official stated.

More from Delhi

For classes I to VIII, a mid-term and an annual examination will be held and students who appear in all subjects in both exams will be declared ‘promoted’. Students who appear in one or more subjects but remain absent from the rest in any of the exams will be promoted provisionally, with the condition “to appear in mid-term or annual exam”. Students who remain absent in all subjects in both exams will be placed in the category “withheld due to long absence”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement