30 schools and 32 metro stations in Delhi identified as accident-prone and black spots

About 30 schools and 32 metro stations across Delhi have been identified as high-risk dangerous sites with incidents of deaths by road crashes being reported from these areas. The victims in both these locations are pedestrians and the reason behind their deaths is the lack of proposed sidewalks, footpaths, pavements, and road crossing facilities, according to an analysis report by the city transport department.

According to the report, these 32 schools are situated across the city and most of these are government-run. They include Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Vasant Kunj, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Dilli, Veer Savarkar School in Kalkaji, Government Boys’ School in Sarai Kale Khan, Madanpur Khadar, Nangloi J J colony, Najafgarh, Welcome Colony, Shalimar Bagh, Gokulpur village, R K Puram etc among others.

The report says the high-risk sites in Delhi are commonly found on high-speed national highways, expressways, or arterial roads. They are often road sections which cut through places with high pedestrian volume such as schools, metro stations, and commercial areas.

The reasons behind the large number of accidents around the schools, metro stations and other areas are due to poorly-constructed intersections with no clear lane markings and delineation, traffic calming, and pedestrian infrastructure, it says. The design of the road network forces vulnerable road users to mix with heavier and faster vehicles, it adds.

“In most of the high-risk locations, there is a lack of sidewalks, even in front of schools. Most of the roads prioritise smooth vehicular traffic flow rather than the safety and accessibility of the majority of road users which are pedestrians. There is a need to rethink the classification of the roads and to classify them based on function rather than ownership,” it says.

To reduce accidents, the suggestions recommended addressing issues by bringing corridor-wide or street transformations and mass action treatments (for example, sidewalks and safe pedestrian crossings) rather than individual treatments.

Speeding has been a primary and major cause of crash fatalities and serious injuries to people. Every 1 per cent increase in average speed increases the risk of a serious crash by 3 per cent and a fatal crash by 4 per cent. However, a reduction of average speed by 5 per cent confers a substantial benefit to safety by a 30 per cent reduction in fatalities, shows the report.

Advertisement

As per the report analysis of three years from 2019 to 2021, speeding has been observed mostly among heavy vehicles—pickups/light trucks (63 per cent), minivans/minibuses (53 per cent) and large buses (44 per cent). “It is particularly concerning that buses are one of the vehicles which mostly speed, considering they are a primary mode of public transportation used by the majority of people in Delhi (43 per cent of travel is in buses). Hence, city-wide traffic enforcement activities need to focus on improving measures to address the higher speeds among buses and other heavy vehicles,” the report says.

Further, non-wearing of clasped helmets is the second-most important road safety risk factor. Correct helmet use can lead to a 42 per cent reduction in the risk of fatal injuries and a 69 per cent reduction in head and neck injuries, says the report.

In Delhi, while only 20 per cent of travel is done through MTWs, 42 per cent of fatalities are those of scooter and motorcycle riders. This means only 66 per cent of the motorcycle riders in Delhi correctly use helmets and it makes enforcement of its correct use a priority to reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

BOX

High-risk schools zones

Advertisement

Government boys’ senior secondary school, Nangloi JJ colon

Sarvodya Bal vidyalaya, Ramesh Nagar

Saevodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Basaidaraour

GGSSS Vasa Kunj

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Vasant Kunj

SKV, Chirag Dilli

veer savarkar SKV, Kalkaji

GBSSS, Sarai Kale Khan

GBSSS, Madanpur Khadar

GBSSS 1,2,3 Najafgarh

GGSS, GBSS Welcome Colony

Sarvodya Vidyalaya Gandhi Memorial

GBSSS, GGSSS , Shalimar Bagh

GGSSS, Saraswati Vihar

GBSSS, Gokulpur Village

GBSSS, Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Gokulpuri

GBSSS, Bhaktawarpur, SKV Jahangirpuri

SKV, GBSSS Magazine Road

Sarvodya Vidyalaya, GGSSS Nicholson Road

Sarvodya Vidyalaya, RK puram

SKV, Ghitorni

SKV, Kondli

SKV Kalyanpuri

High-risk metro station

Mundka, Peeragarhi, Shivaji Park, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Saket, Nehru Enclave, Moolchand, Ashram, Dwarka sector 9, Najafgarh, Dhansa bus stand, Seelampur, Dilshad Garden, Anand Vihar, Netaji Subhas place, Gokulpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate, Tis Hazari, Delhi Cantonment, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, New Ashok Nagar

Bus stops

Lokesh Cinema Nangloi, Chirag Dilli FOB, Jai Sarai FOB, Najafgarh Bus depot, Baba Prakash Puri

High-risk corridor for all users

Azadpur Chowk to Singhu Border, persons killed — 145

death per km –7

Wazirabad Road-MCD (Toll Booth Bhopura border to Ramghat-Wazirabad), 80, 7

OUTER RING ROAD, 314, 7

ROHTAK ROAD (Punjabi Bagh Metro station to Tikri Border), 123, 6

GRAND TRUNK ROAD (Dilshad Garden Metro Station to ISBT Kashmere Gate) , 61, 6

NH-24 (Ghazipur Border to Indraprastha Park) 52, 6

NH-8 Delhi-Haryana SouthWest border to Pratap Chowk, Delhi Cantonment, 70, 5

Advertisement

RING ROAD BYPASS Gate no 6, IG, Stadium towards Marghat Hanuman Mandir, 28, 10

NAJAFGARH ROAD Rajouri Garden metro station to Najafgarh Metro Station, 81, 5

Advertisement

MEHRAULI BADARPUR ROAD Intersection of Crescent road to Faridabad border, 53, 5

High-risk corridors for pedestrians

BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG Dr RML Hospital to Connaught Place

GT KARNAL ROAD Azadpur Chowk to Singhu Border

Advertisement

NETAJI SUBHASH MARG Delhi Gate Junction to Chatta Rail Junction

GRAND TRUNK ROAD (Dilshad Garden Metro Station to ISBT Kashmere Gate)

WAZIRABAD ROAD – MCDToll Booth Bhopura border to Ramghat- Wazirabad

OUTER RING ROAD

ROHTAK ROAD Punjabi Bagh Metro station to Tikri Border

RING ROAD BYPASS Gate no 6, IG Stadium towards Marghat Hanuman Mandir

NAJAFGARH ROAD Rajouri Garden metro station to Najafgarh Metro Station

NH-8

Delhi-Haryana SouthWest border to Pratap Chowk, Delhi Cantonment