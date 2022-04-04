For students of KG to class 2 in Delhi government schools, focus on tracking developmental milestones

For students of KG and classes 1 and 2 in Delhi government schools, the focus for the next one and half months is on acclimatising them to the school environment and tracking their developmental milestones.

Children have progressed to these grades as of April 1, which is also when schools in Delhi moved completely offline. The first phase of their return to school will involve reaching expected learning outcomes by May 5 and getting them used to the school environment and routine with recommended “fun-based activities” for each grade, along with additional support if required.

“The teacher will work with each student in order to cover the learning deficits and reach the expected learning outcomes by providing a fun based learning environment… In case, the student requires the support of the Special Educator, the same shall be extended to him/her and Individual Learning Plans shall be followed,” read guidelines issued to schools.

Teachers have been encouraged to take up activities like rhymes and story-telling regularly to allow students to ask questions and express their feelings, and to give students ample opportunities to use clay, crayons, and chalk.

Phase Two involves an end line assessment by tracking development milestones for each grade separately. For instance, for KG the developmental milestones to be tracked include “Is the child able to seek information and can respond by asking questions like ‘who’, ‘what’, ‘why’ and ‘how’?” and “Is the child able to relate quantity with numbers like – how many members in a family or how many rooms are there in their house.”