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‘Felt like a tiny pinprick’: Delhi schools push to win parents’ trust on HPV vaccine

In February, India rolled out a critical public health initiative, aiming to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer. Progress has been uneven, and the outcome a mixed bag so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national HPV Vaccination Campaign Against Cervical Cancer. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national HPV Vaccination Campaign Against Cervical Cancer. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)
Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
11 min readAug 17, 2026 07:24 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 07:24 AM IST

The first student in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri to take the HPV vaccine was made class monitor.

It was an unusual reward for taking an injection. But in a school where parents were still asking whether the vaccine was safe, whether it could cause illness, or even whether it could affect their daughters’ ability to have children, the teachers wanted the girl to become an example for others.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Expre... Read More

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