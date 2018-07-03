Delhi: Will end terrorism and pollution with happiness curriculum, says Manish Sisodia

The Dalai Lama was the chief guest at the event. (Photo by Amit Mehra) The Dalai Lama was the chief guest at the event. (Photo by Amit Mehra)

With the launch of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in Delhi’s government schools Monday, the state government is set to make children from nursery to Class VIII ‘happy’— through ‘mindfullness’, inspirational stories and reflective activities.

All government schools will have 45 minutes of class where they will be taught meditation along with meaning of three kinds of happiness — momentary, deeper and sustainable. The aim is to develop them into adults who are happier and stress-free.

“We are starting the curriculum and it will be followed by the country and the entire world. Mindfulness, meaning scientific meditation, will be practised at the beginning and end of class. With this, we will end terrorism, pollution, and produce a generation of children who will not engage in all this,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Dalai Lama, who was the chief guest at the event, launched the curriculum and appreciated the government’s efforts while saying that the “modern Indian education” introduced by the British does not impart “inner peace”. “Modern education has nothing to offer about increased peace as it is very focussed on materialism. We need to imbibe values to bring inner peace,” he said.

Happiness Curriculum has been prepared by 40 teachers of government schools along with officials from SCERT and NGOs. While practising the curriculum, teachers will have to maintain daily records. There will be integrated assessment every week where teachers will observe communication content and process.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that education started by Lord Macaulay will “produce clerks, but not good citizens”. Dalai Lama also recalled the glory of Indian history in education and said that “Tibetans are the Chelas” of Indian knowledge and spiritualism. He also talked about Kshampada and Vipassana.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App