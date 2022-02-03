Will schools, gyms in Delhi reopen? DDMA to decide tomorrow

As Covid-19 cases continue to dip in the city — 3,028 were reported at a positivity rate of 4.73% on Wednesday — the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Friday to discuss the reopening of schools and gyms, sources said.

“DDMA will have a meeting on Friday and the matter of reopening of schools and gyms across the city will be discussed. Covid cases are under control, so there will be some relaxation. Almost all the children aged between 15 and 17 years have got at least one shot of the vaccine. Hence, schools may be reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12,” sources added.

Several parents’ associations and organisations in the city have submitted letters and petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal requesting them to reopen schools.

After meeting a parents’ delegation a week ago, the deputy CM had said that the government will recommend reopening of schools during the DDMA meeting. However, no relaxation on this matter was given during the last meeting that was held on January 27.

In the last meeting, several restrictions like weekend curfew, odd even in markets and malls and restrictions on cinema halls, restaurants and banquet halls were lifted.