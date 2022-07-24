Delhi schools file complaints against PWD for using low-quality material for construction work

After receiving complaints from several schools about incomplete work, use of low-quality material, and deficiencies in construction, among others, the Land and Estate branch of the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a report and take appropriate action.

According to officials, about 17 Delhi Government schools have filed complaints against the PWD for non-completion of work, corruption, slow construction work in about 40 classes, heavy leakage in newly-constructed buildings, unfinished construction of washrooms and classrooms, light fittings, water, sewage line, ramps and steps, toilet bathrooms, and others.

Besides this, some schools have also complained of fire safety hazards and dangers to schools and classrooms due to seepage, poor quality material used for construction of classrooms, electricity fitting and others.

“Education is the priority sector for the Government of NCT and the Government wants to bring qualitative changes in the education system in terms of infrastructure, academics, hygienic, and congenial atmosphere for better quality education. However, a number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding non-completion of work, use of low-quality material and various other deficiencies in the construction of the PWD,” read the letter issued by the branch to PWD’s Chief Engineer.

It also stated that these shortcomings are hampering the DoE’s very purpose. “Due to the said complaint, running schools has been very much difficult and it also poses threat to students, teachers, and the property of the schools,” said the branch and asked the PWD to submit comments on all the complaints filed by the schools.

When asked, a senior PWD official said, “We are looking into the complaints raised by the schools over the construction quality and work of PWD. We will take strict action against the contractors and officials concerned and the problems will be rectified on the ground soon.”