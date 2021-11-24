Delhi: Schools, colleges, shut due to pollution, to reopen on Monday

Schools, colleges, institutes and libraries which were closed on account of poor air quality will reopen from November 29 onwards, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Amid the rising pollution levels in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 13 had announced that schools would remain closed for in-person classes, while online classes will continue.

Government offices, which were on work-from-home mode, will also open up from November 29 onwards, Rai said. Government employees have been advised to use public transport as much as possible.

Some of the private CNG buses that have been hired to augment public transport will be deployed in areas where Delhi government employees live, like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh, he said. Shuttle buses will be deployed from metro stations close to the Delhi Secretariat to facilitate the transport of employees.

Entry of trucks, apart from those carrying essentials, has been banned. Only CNG and electric trucks carrying non-essential services will be allowed entry into Delhi from Nov 27 to Dec 3, Rai said. Entry of all other trucks will remain banned.

Rai was speaking after a meeting with government officials on Wednesday.

The ban on construction and demolition activities has been lifted, and construction sites have been instructed to strictly comply with dust mitigation measures.

The air pollution level, which had worsened after Diwali, has improved and reached the pre-Diwali situation, Rai said.