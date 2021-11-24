scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Schools, colleges, shut due to pollution, to reopen on Monday

Delhi schools to reopen: Government offices, which were on work-from-home mode, will also open up from November 29 onwards, Rai said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 24, 2021 2:32:56 pm
Delhi news, Delhi local news, Delhi breaking news,1st November 2021, Delhi news headlines, Delhi city news, Delhi, New Delhi news live, Delhi Coronavirus, New Delhi Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Live Updates, Delhi Coronavirus Cases, Delhi News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, Delhi Weather Forecast Live Updates, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, covid, Delhi headlines, Delhi schools, Delhi latest news, Delhi news, Delhi news today high alert, Delhi lockdown latest news today, Delhi news lockdown today, what is happening in Delhi today, Delhi covid update, Delhi news updates, Delhi covid 19, Delhi covid cases, Delhi coronavirus, Delhi coronavirus death, Delhi coronavirus active cases, Delhi latest news, Today news Delhi, Delhi weatherman, Delhi school reopening, delhi school reopen news, delhi air quality, delhi pollution, delhi pollution today updatesPrimary school students in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Schools, colleges, institutes and libraries which were closed on account of poor air quality will reopen from November 29 onwards, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Amid the rising pollution levels in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 13 had announced that schools would remain closed for in-person classes, while online classes will continue.

Government offices, which were on work-from-home mode, will also open up from November 29 onwards, Rai said. Government employees have been advised to use public transport as much as possible.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some of the private CNG buses that have been hired to augment public transport will be deployed in areas where Delhi government employees live, like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh, he said. Shuttle buses will be deployed from metro stations close to the Delhi Secretariat to facilitate the transport of employees.

Entry of trucks, apart from those carrying essentials, has been banned. Only CNG and electric trucks carrying non-essential services will be allowed entry into Delhi from Nov 27 to Dec 3, Rai said. Entry of all other trucks will remain banned.

Rai was speaking after a meeting with government officials on Wednesday.

The ban on construction and demolition activities has been lifted, and construction sites have been instructed to strictly comply with dust mitigation measures.

Click here for more

The air pollution level, which had worsened after Diwali, has improved and reached the pre-Diwali situation, Rai said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement