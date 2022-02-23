2 months before board exams, back to some basics for class 10 students because of Covid gap

Two months before the Term II of the CBSE board examinations begins, government schools in Delhi are going back to some basics for class 10 students.

The Term II CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin on April 26. Board year students returned to classes two weeks ago after more than a length of school closure due to the onset of the last wave of the coronavirus pandemic. They completed the entirety of the previous grade through remote learning.

Noting that the “prolonged closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic may have led to some academic gaps in subject-specific competencies”, the education department is emphasising that teachers go back to related chapters in earlier grades which would address subject competencies required for class 10 to tackle “must-do” topics in their current syllabus.

The department has mapped out chapters in classes 6 to 9, which must be revisited and practised to tackle topics identified as essential in Science, Math and Social Science.

For instance, for ‘Periodic Classification of Elements’ in class 10, teachers have been asked to track students’ basic concepts in ‘Sorting materials into groups’ in class 6, ‘Metals and Non-Metals’ in class 8 and ‘Structure of the Atom’ in class 9.

Currently, government schools are pushing for 100 per cent attendance of students in classes 10 and 12, with a focus on revision, remedial and practicals ahead of their board examinations.