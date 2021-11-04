Delhi schools directed to ask students to avoid firecrackers this Diwali

All schools in Delhi have been directed to “motivate” their students to celebrate Diwali and other festivals without firecrackers.

The education department has asked the heads of all schools to use the school and class WhatsApp groups to get the message across to the students. They have been instructed to inform students of the harmful effects of firecrackers and to encourage them to celebrate upcoming festivals, like Diwali, Chhat Puja, and Guru Parv, by lighting candles, electric lights and earthen lamps.

“Festive season of Diwali, Chhat Puja, Guru Parv, etc. is marked by heavy use of fire crackers which relates toxic pollutants like sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and many others [which] pollute the air and cause serious ailments like asthma, bronchitis, hypertension and cardiovascular problems. The air and noise pollution cause by the fire and crackers also affect the lives of animals, birds and other living beings on the earth. The ailing and the old persons are all the more prone to catching different allergies and diseases caused by pollution,” a circular by the department to the schools read.