Delhi: Offline academic activities for Class IX-XII students discontinued till further orders

All offline academic activities for students of classes IX to XII have been discontinued till further orders in Delhi, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has notified.

This move has been taken in response to the rapid rise in the number of COVID cases in the capital.

“In view of the sudden surge in the cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt., Govt. Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools are hereby informed that conduct of all Academic and Examination Activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders,” read the order by the DoE.

In January, schools in the city were permitted to re-open for Class X and XII students for their final leg of board examination preparation and for them to do their practical and project work. In February, Class IX and XI students were also permitted to return to prepare for and write their final examinations. Schools have been instructed to not call back any students of any grade for offline classes in the new academic year, meaning that even senior students who are beginning their new grades in the 2021-2022 academic year will do so online. With most pre-board examinations done, this means that the only children who were going to school in Delhi now were board year students who want to consult their teachers for help and for their practical exams, and government school students who were writing their pre-board examinations.

“They are further directed to ensure that no student of Classes IX to XII is called in the school physically for any kind of Academic or Examination Activity (like Practice of Practicals, Mid Term & Annual Examination related work i.e., Practical, Project Submission, Assessments etc.) till further orders,” the order read, stating that teaching-learning may continue to be conducted online.