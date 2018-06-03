Delhi: Schoolgirls flooded with calls after boy puts phone numbers on dating app

The boy was apprehended after the father of one of the girls filed a police complaint at Anand Vihar police station. (Representational photo) The boy was apprehended after the father of one of the girls filed a police complaint at Anand Vihar police station. (Representational photo)

Upset that girls from his class had complained to teachers about his behaviour, a 15-year-old boy allegedly created fake profiles of about 10 of them on a dating app, putting their photos as well as phone numbers.

The boy was apprehended after the father of one of the girls filed a police complaint at Anand Vihar police station.

“The girl told police in her complaint that she had been receiving obscene calls, messages and videos for the last few weeks, and people would contact her during odd hours. She came to know that someone had made a fake profile of her on a dating app,” said a senior police officer.

Police lodged an FIR and started an investigation, during which they discovered that nine other girls who knew the complainant were also facing the same problem.

“One of the girls told police that she had received around 800 calls in a day. Police used technical surveillance to trace the juvenile and apprehend him from his residence,” said the officer.

The juvenile was questioned in front of counsellors and he told police that the girls had complained about him to school teachers.

Police said he has been sent to a juvenile home.

“He downloaded photos of the girls from their social networking profiles, and uploaded them on the dating app,” said the senior officer.

