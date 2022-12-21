scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Schoolgirl kills herself after objectionable video is posted online, police fail to act

An 18-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself in Ghaziabad on Monday evening, allegedly after a neighbour posted objectionable videos of her on social media.

The girl’s father has alleged that earlier this month, the accused drugged her drink and recorded an objectionable video, which he later posted online. He also alleged that he was threatened by the accused’s father, and that personnel at Khoda police station had not registered an FIR when he and his daughter went to the police station on Saturday.

DCP (Trans Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said six police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused and his father, both of whom are absconding.

“Intensive searches are being carried out in all possible locations where he might be hiding, such as residences of friends, family, etc,” she said, adding that an investigation into why an FIR was not filed when the woman earlier approached the police would also be conducted.

The FIR has been filed under sections relating to criminal intimidation, abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy, as well as relevant provisions of the IT Act.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:29:18 pm
