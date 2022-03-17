Delhi education department suspends two teachers, terminates two staff members

The Delhi education department has suspended two teachers and terminated the service of two staff members of a government school following a surprise inspection ahead of examinations.

Director of Education Himanshu Gupta visited two schools in South Delhi on Wednesday. He observed that in one of the GBSS School, Moti Bagh No.1, a few tew teachers were not taking classes and “syllabi in their subjects are lagging” as a result of which two of them were suspended with immediate effect.

He also noticed that a guest special education teacher was “seen with a stick in his mind” and hence, his service was terminated. Gupta also terminated the services of an estate manager as the “cleanliness in one of the schools was not up to the mark”.

“As there is very little time left with us to prepare our students for exams, senior officers… will continue to visit schools each working day and strict action will be taken against anyone who is found lacking in his or her duty,” he wrote in a departmental circular listing the actions he took.

The theory papers for the Term II CBSE examinations are due to begin on April 26. Gupta informed that of the 401 students, only 203 were present in a school, and stated that “obviously, the HOS has not made sufficient efforts to convince parents to send their wards to school”.